‘Only chief principal secretary to CM heard me out’: Haryana IPS officer’s suicide note

Even as his “final note” that runs into several pages accusing a number of senior IPS and IAS officers of caste-based discrimination and harassment, Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide on October 7, referred to Rajesh Khullar, chief principal secretary to the chief minister, as the only officer who heard him out and acted promptly. The deceased officer alleged that his harassment began under then DGP Haryana, Manoj Yadava, following an incident at a temple located on police premises in Ambala in 2020, and continued under subsequent officers. (HT File)

Kumar, 52, a 2001-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, left behind a detailed suicide note in which he accused several senior IPS and IAS officers, including two former directors general of police (DGPs), a former chief secretary, former additional chief secretary (home) of caste-based discrimination, targeted harassment, and public humiliation that he said had continued since 2020.

On Thursday night, the Chandigarh Police registered an FIR taking cognizance of the “final note” written by Kumar, who was inspector general (IG) rank office.

In the detailed note, titled “Continued blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities by concerned senior officers of Haryana since August 2020 which is now unbearable, Kumar wrote that his repeated complaints and representations seeking equitable treatment as an IPS officer had been ignored.”

However, Kumar’s “final note” positively mentions Rajesh Khullar, IAS (retd), chief principal secretary (to CM), stating that Khullar had heard him patiently, examined his case, and intervened to stop an adverse proceeding against him.

“I had even met Rajesh Khullar...on 15.11.2024 in his camp office to request him to kindly intervene and put an end to this continued caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities being committed against me,” reads the “final note” of the deceased police officer, which is a part of the FIR.

“Khullar seemed convinced after having seen the documentary evidence shown to him on all the above matters. Subsequently, I had again met Khullar on 27.12.2024 in his office when it came to my notice from a local media article published on 26.12.2024 that some proceeding to consider issuing a charge sheet was underway.”

The officer further wrote: “...Khullar himself had shown me that the matter was approved in a routine manner and was contrary to what he had thought. Immediately he (Khullar) dictated a note to ACS Home to keep the proceedings in abeyance and re-examine the entire matter in light of the supplementary comments submitted by me and put up by 10.01.2025.”

However, Kumar rued that even in this issue “the details of which were confidential and confined to the offices of ACS Home and DGP Haryana” got published in the local media before the matter was even finalised. The officer wrote that “concerned officers in DGP office” conspired to leak the matter in media to humiliate, harass and insult him in public view. “This was also brought to the notice of all concerned and the note issued by Khullar, CPS of CM, is a documentary proof of the same and the details could be ascertained from the concerned file,” the “final note” dated October 7, 2025 further says.

The deceased officer alleged that his harassment began under then DGP Haryana, Manoj Yadava, following an incident at a temple located on police premises in Ambala in 2020, and continued under subsequent officers.

“Instead of addressing the same, all the representations and complaints in this regard were ignored and are being used vindictively and in a revengeful manner against me in a mala fide manner...The caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities started by Manoj Yadava the then DGP Haryana continues against me till date by other officers of Haryana cadre....,” the note stated.