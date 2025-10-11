Haryana IGP’s suicide: Six-member SIT set up; no cremation till DGP arrested, say kin

The Chandigarh police on Friday set up a six-member special investigation team (SIT) to ensure a “prompt, impartial and thorough investigation” into the alleged suicide of Haryana IGP Y Puran Kumar, who was found dead at his residence on October 7. Kumar, 52, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a room in the basement of his Sector 11 house here. (HT Photo)

A day after police registered an FIR against 11 senior officials for abetting IGP’s suicide, his wife and senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar accused UT police of invoking “weaker” sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Kumar’s family and supporters also said they won’t allow autopsy and cremation till Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya are arrested for abetment to suicide.

Kumar, 52, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a room in the basement of his Sector 11 house here. In his “final note”, the IPS officer had named 11 senior officers, alleging prolonged caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, and humiliation within the Haryana Police since August 2020.

According to an official order, the SIT, to be led by Chandigarh IG Pushpendra Kumar, will also comprise Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SP City KM Priyanka, DSP Charanjit Singh Virk, SDPO (South) Gurjit Kaur and SHO of Sector 11 police station (West), Jaiveer Rana, as members.

“In view of the gravity and sensitivity of allegations in the case... an SIT consisting of following members is hereby constituted with immediate effect to conduct a prompt, impartial, and thorough investigation of the case under the supervision of IGP, UT, Chandigarh,” Chandigarh Police DGP Sagar Preet Hooda said.

“The SIT shall investigate all aspects of FIR No 156/2025, including evidence collection, witness examination, take expert opinions, legal advice, etc in a time-bound manner and preparation of final report upon completion,” it added.

According to officials, the family has also refused to permit the autopsy on Friday, stating that it would not be allowed “until justice is delivered”.

The body is currently kept at GMSH, Sector 16. Citing the commitment given by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during his visit on Thursday to mourn the 2001-batch IPS officer’s death, a close family member, who did not want to be named, said: “The go-ahead for the autopsy will be given only after arrest of DGP Kapur and SP Bijarniya and amendment in the FIR.”