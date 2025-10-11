Reflects bias of those in power: Sonia on Haryana IPS officer’s death

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has written to the wife of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide, and said his death is a reminder that the “prejudiced and biased” attitude of those in power deprives even the most senior officials of social justice. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala arriving to mourn the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar in Sector 24, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

In her letter to bureaucrat Amneet P Kumar, the wife of Puran Kumar, the Congress parliamentary party chairperson said she and millions of people of the country stand with her on her path to justice.

Kumar, 52, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Chandigarh Sector 11 on Tuesday.

His wife, a senior IAS officer, is commissioner and secretary, Haryana government. “The news of the tragic death of your husband and senior IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar, is both shocking and deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family in this time of immense difficulty,” Sonia Gandhi wrote in her letter on Friday.

“The passing of Y Puran Kumar is a reminder to us that even today, the prejudiced and biased attitude of those in power deprives even the most senior officials of social justice. I and millions of people of the country stand with you on this path to justice,” she said, adding “May God grant you patience, courage, and strength in this difficult situation.”