IGP’s suicide: Haryana DGP, 10 others booked for abetment

Chandigarh Police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and 10 others for abetting suicide of IGP Y Puran Kumar. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini at the residence of Amneet Kumar, wife of IGP Y Puran Kumar, in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

IGP Pushpender Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been registered against those accused of harassment in the ‘final note’ left by the deceased.

“An FIR under Section 108 rw 3(5) (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 3 (1) (r) POA (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been registered against the accused mentioned in the final note. Further investigations are underway,” Chandigarh police said in a brief statement. Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a room in the basement of his Sector-11 house on October 7.

The note left behind by Kumar levelled allegations of caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, and humiliation against 11 serving and retired officers. These include Rohtak SP, former DGPs, and some ex-ADGPs. Those named in the note are: Shatrujeet Kapur (Haryana DGP), Amitabh Dhillon (ADGP, 1997 batch), Sanjay Kumar (ADGP, 1997 batch), Pankaj Nain (IGP, 2007 batch), Kala Ramachandran, (IPS, 1994 batch), Sandeep Khirwar (then CP Gurugram, 1995 batch) Sibash Kabiraj (then JCP Gurugram, 1999 batch), Manoj Yadava (former DGP, 1988 batch), PK Agrawal (former DGP) and Narendra Bijarniya (Rohtak SP). TVSN Prasad, former chief secretary, has also been named in the note.

The note claimed that Kumar had been facing systematic discrimination and humiliation since August 2020. He itemises each officer’s alleged role, accusing some of initiating false proceedings, denial of rightful entitlements, such as arrears and housing benefits, withdrawal of official vehicle without justification, false, anonymous, and pseudonymous complaints being circulated to tarnish his image, deliberate delays in deciding his official representations and annual performance appraisal report-related grievances and posting on “non-existent posts”, allegedly to humiliate him.

After listing these 11 officers, Kumar, in his suicide note, stated that “all the officers named above, including the IAS and IPS officers mentioned, were responsible for compelling, abetting and forcing me to take this extreme step through their actions.”

The section 108 BNS provides imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine for those found guilty of abetting a suicide. It is a cognisable offence and non bailable

Earlier in the day, Kumar’s wife Amneet, a senior bureaucrat in the Haryana government, submitted a strongly worded letter to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh, seeking the arrest of the accused named in her husband’s suicide note, besides lifelong security for her family. “It is most distressing that despite the existence of a clear and detailed suicide note and a formal complaint, no FIR has been registered till date,” Amneet said in the memorandum given to the CM.

“The suicide note explicitly names the individuals responsible for creating an atmosphere of harassment, humiliation and mental torture, which directly led to this tragic act. This note constitutes a dying declaration and must be treated as crucial evidence demanding immediate legal action,” she added.

Raising concerns for her family’s safety, Amneet demanded permanent security cover for the family, especially for her two daughters, citing threats and mental distress; and protection of the family’s dignity and rights amid continued harassment and fear. In her complaint, Amneet alleged that her husband had been subjected to continued caste-based discrimination and mental harassment, and that a “conspiracy was being hatched on the directions of Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur” to falsely implicate him in a fabricated complaint.

The complaint alleged that just before Kumar’s death, a false FIR was registered at the Urban Estate police station in Rohtak against one of her husband’s staff members “on the directions of senior officers”. She claimed that her husband was being deliberately implicated in the case through fabricated evidence, which pushed him to take the extreme step.

The family had earlier decided not to proceed with the autopsy and cremation until an FIR was registered against those named in the suicide note. Amneet also requested that the autopsy be conducted by doctors from PGIMER. Authorities have approved her request, and the body will be shifted to PGIMER on Friday for the examination, it is learnt. Accompanied by senior bureaucrats, Haryana chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini went to Amneet’s official residence at Sector 24 here in the afternoon. He was there for nearly 50 minutes.

In the evening, Saini held a meeting with top officials of his government in the wake of certain developments related to Kumar’s “suicide”.

The sources said the government could contemplate some action in the matter. Some Dalit groups and opposition parties had also demanded action in the matter. Known for his interventions in matters related to the rights of officers and seniority, Puran Kumar was recently posted as the Inspector General of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak’s Sunaria.