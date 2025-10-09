IPS officer’s wife hands over letter to Haryana CM, demands FIR

A 2001-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar, 52, was found dead with a gunshot wound in the basement of his private residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh, but his autopsy is yet to be conducted after his wife Amneet lodged a complaint accusing state director general of police Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia of abetment of suicide. The body has been kept at the mortuary of Government Medical Superspecialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and officials said the autopsy would be conducted by a board of doctors once the family is ready and procedural clearances are in place.

The letter, marked urgent and confidential, expresses deep anguish over what she described as a “grave injustice” and “complete administrative inaction” even after more than 48 hours of her husband’s death. The letter accuses Chandigarh Police of failing to register an FIR despite the presence of a detailed nine-page suicide note that, according to her, clearly names senior Haryana officials responsible for the officer’s “harassment, humiliation and targeted mental torture”.

Handing over a strongly worded letter to Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Thursday, Amneet P Kumar, the bureaucrat wife of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself dead on Tuesday, has sought the immediate registration of an FIR and arrest of the accused named in her husband’s suicide note and her complaint besides lifelong security for her family.

In her written complaint to the station house officer of the police station in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Wednesday, Amneet sought the registration of an FIR against the two officers under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against the state DGP and Rohtak SP for caste-based discrimination.

However, Chandigarh Police are yet to register a case against the Haryana Police chief and the Rohtak district police chief.

‘Suicide note is dying declaration’

In her letter, Amneet highlighted that the suicide note, titled Final Note, should be treated as a dying declaration under law, demanding immediate legal action. She pointed out that the document and her accompanying written complaint disclose cognizable offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“Despite the existence of a clear and detailed suicide note and a formal complaint, no FIR has been registered till date. This note constitutes a dying declaration and must be treated as crucial evidence demanding immediate legal action,” she wrote.

‘Powerful officials influencing probe’

Amneet alleged that the Chandigarh Police have not initiated any action because “powerful high-ranking officials of Haryana Police and administration” named in the suicide note are using their influence to obstruct justice.

Expressing her apprehension about possible retaliation, Amneet said that she and her family were under “immense threat”.

“There is serious apprehension in my mind that after this complaint, these high-ranking powerful officials will try to malign me and my family and will also try to implicate me departmentally or otherwise,” the letter reads.

Seeking the chief minister’s intervention, she listed four “urgent requests”: Immediate registration of FIR against all individuals named in the suicide note and complaint; immediate suspension and arrest of the accused to prevent tampering with evidence or influencing the probe; permanent security cover for the family, especially for her two daughters, citing threats and mental distress; and protection of the family’s dignity and rights amid continued harassment and fear.

‘Test of faith in justice’

Amneet’s letter described her late husband as a “distinguished and decorated police officer and a symbol of honesty and fearless service”. She reminded the chief minister that Y Puran Kumar, who was a recipient of the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service, was widely respected, particularly among Scheduled Caste communities.

“He stood as a source of inspiration and guidance for countless individuals from marginalised sections of society. His tragic death has caused deep sorrow and outrage, particularly among the Scheduled Caste community, whose faith in equality and justice has been gravely shaken,” she wrote.

Terming the incident “a test of faith in justice, equality, and rule of law,” she urged the chief minister to act decisively to restore public confidence in the system.

Shortly after arriving from his three-day trip to Japan, chief minister Saini met the officer’s family and offered condolences. He was accompanied by Krishan Lal Panwar, minister of development and panchayats; Rajesh Khullar, chief principal secretary to the CM; Anurag Rastogi, chief secretary; Sumita Misra, home secretary; Saurabh Singh, ADGP, CID; and Vinod Bhayana, Hansi MLA.