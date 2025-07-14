'No mechanical issues': Air India CEO Campbell Wilson reacts to AAIB preliminary report on crash

Air India chief executive officer (CEO) Campbell Wison on Monday said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) initial report identified no cause nor made any recommendations and urged everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions. Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer of Air India said that the AAIB's Preliminary Report found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or engines.(Bloomberg)

In a letter addressed to its employees, he defined the crash as “a period in which not a moment has gone by without thinking of the passengers, friends, colleagues and wider community who were lost or injured.”

“The release of the Preliminary Report marked the point at which we, along with the world, began receiving additional details about what took place. Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions,” Wilson’s mail, seen by HT, read.

The CEO said that the report “also triggered a new round of speculation in the media.”

“Instead of focusing on such interpretations, I suggest we note that the Preliminary Report found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or engines, and that all mandatory maintenance tasks had been completed. There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll. The pilots had passed their mandatory pre-flight breathalyser and there were no observations pertaining to their medical status,” Wilson stated.

He said that “out of abundance caution” every Boeing 787 aircraft operating in Air India’s fleet was checked within days of the accident and all were found fit for service.

“We continue to perform all necessary checks, as we will any new ones that authorities may suggest,” the airline chief stated.

Noting that the preliminary report identified no cause nor made any recommendations, Wilson said, “I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over. We will continue to cooperate with the investigators to ensure they have everything they need to conduct a thorough and comprehensive enquiry.”

“Until a final report or cause is tabled there will no doubt be new rounds of speculation and more sensational headlines. We must nevertheless remain focused on our task and be true to the values that have powered Air India’s transformation journey over the past three years – integrity, excellence, customer focus, innovation and teamwork. Let us not be diverted from what are our top priorities: standing by the bereaved and those injured, working together as a team, and delivering a safe and reliable air travel experience to our customers around the world,” his email concluded.