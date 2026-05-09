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'No Congress MLA expressed gratitude': Stalin's public resentment puts future of Oppn INDIA bloc at stake

CPI, CPI(M), VCK, Congress, and the Indian Union Muslim League have extended support to TVK for government formation in Tamil Nadu.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 08:56 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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Even as drama continues over the government formation in Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin on Saturday shared a message thanking the Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for its support to the alliance.

MK Stalin arrives at party headquarters in Chennai on May 4, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

In a message share on his X profile, former chief minister MK Stalin reiterated his party would not obstruct the government formation in the state and that the DMK would function as a constructive opposition.

However, Stalin came down heavily on the Congress for what he said was its severing of ties with the DMK and for party MLAs not meeting after the results.

Track latest updates on Tamil Nadu government formation

"Even though the secular progressive alliance, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, did not obtain the majority seats required to form a government, we have garnered a significant number of votes. I had stated that we would not obstruct the formation of a new government and that the DMK would function as a constructive opposition party," Stalin said.

"At the same time, Communist leaders Comrade Shanmugam and Comrade Veerapandian, as well as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thirumavalavan, declared that they would continue to join hands with the DMK in fighting for Tamil Nadu’s rights and the welfare of the people. Their expression of solidarity demonstrates the trust they place in the ideologically strong DMK," he added.

Also Read: ‘First enemy is BJP’: Mamata calls for Oppn unity in Bengal as Suvendu takes oath as CM

The Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), VCK, Congress, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have extended support to TVK for government formation. Vijay's party has now the required numbers to form the government in the state.

The DMK's open resentment against the Congress has left a question over the future of INDIA alliance, where the two parties remain a key ally at the Centre.

 
dmk ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu congress mk stalin
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