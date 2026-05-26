No money for personal needs, 2 lakh dowry: CBI FIR's shocking revelations in Twisha Sharma case

Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired additional district judge, had allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh at the time of the marriage of her son, according to the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the ‘dowry death’ case in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Twisha’s family paid ₹ 2 lakh at the demand of her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, according to the FIR.(Instagram/PTI)

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The agency formally took over the investigation into the death of the 32-year-old actor-model on Monday. This came hours after the Supreme Court was informed that the move was imminent, amid growing claims of institutional bias, procedural issues and possible shortcomings in the investigation.

Twisha’s mother-in-law demanded dowry: FIR

After taking over the investigation from the state police, the CBI re-registered the dowry death case against the woman's husband and mother-in-law under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

As per the FIR registered by CBI on May 25, 2026, accessed by HT, Twisha Sharma married Samarth Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida in December last year. Her family told police that they had provided dowry and gifts beyond their financial capacity at the time of the wedding.

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{{^usCountry}} Twisha’s family also paid ₹2 lakh at the demand of her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, according to the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Twisha’s family also paid ₹2 lakh at the demand of her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, according to the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint said that soon after the wedding, during January and February, Twisha was subjected to taunts by her husband and mother-in-law regarding dowry, who allegedly said that the amount spent by her parents on the wedding did not match their expectations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint said that soon after the wedding, during January and February, Twisha was subjected to taunts by her husband and mother-in-law regarding dowry, who allegedly said that the amount spent by her parents on the wedding did not match their expectations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The FIR also said that after the marriage, her husband and mother-in-law did not give her money for personal needs, forcing her parents to transfer funds to her online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR also said that after the marriage, her husband and mother-in-law did not give her money for personal needs, forcing her parents to transfer funds to her online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The family claimed that from January and February onwards, she faced both mental and physical harassment linked to dowry demands after marriage. Twisha Sharma death case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family claimed that from January and February onwards, she faced both mental and physical harassment linked to dowry demands after marriage. Twisha Sharma death case {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharma was found dead at her residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, just five months after marrying advocate Samarth Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma was found dead at her residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, just five months after marrying advocate Samarth Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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While her family has accused the husband and in-laws of dowry-related harassment, the accused side has denied these allegations and said that she died by suicide.

Her husband, who had allegedly been absconding since her death, was arrested last week after evading arrest for 10 days. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh high court on Monday adjourned the hearing on petitions challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh until May 27, after the defence requested time to submit its response.

The Supreme Court had taken cognisance of the incident and heard the matter on Monday.A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi recorded the Madhya Pradesh government's statement that it had already written to the Centre seeking a CBI investigation into the case.

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