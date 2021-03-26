No more lockdowns in Telangana, says KCR amid Covid-19 surge

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced that his government would not impose a fresh lockdown in the state in the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 infections.

The state continued to witness a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, with as many as 518 new infections being reported in a single day on Thursday, as per the official bulletin released on Friday morning. This is the highest number recorded in the state so far this year.

The total number of positive cases in Telangana from the onset of the pandemic is 3,05,309, while the death toll has climbed to 1,683 with three more fatalities by Thursday night.

Making a statement in the assembly on the last day of the budget session, the chief minister allayed the fears of the opposition over imposition of another round of lockdown in the state.

“There will be no more lockdowns in Telangana. The government will not take any such hasty decisions,” KCR, as the chief minister is known, said. He, however, urged the people to strictly follow Covid-19 safety norms and avoid mass gatherings.

“Self-discipline and self-control are the only solutions to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the state. People should wear masks, sanitise their hands and maintain physical distance without fail,” he said

The chief minister said the government was forced to close schools temporarily as a precautionary measure to safeguard children in the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 cases. “There are no immediate plans to impose any restrictions on any other field,” he said.

He pointed out that the entire world was bearing the brunt of Covid-19 and Telangana was no exception. However, it was one of the best performing states in preventing the spread of the virus effectively.

“So far, about 10.85 lakh people have been vaccinated as per guidelines issued by the Union government. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials from the Centre are in constant touch with the state government. The vaccines are being released equally between all the states and Telangana too is getting its quota of vaccines in a timely manner. We will vaccinate the entire population of the state as per the vaccines received,” he added.