No more protests at Jantar Mantar? Supreme Court to hear plea against suitability of Delhi site

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) claiming Delhi's Jantar Mantar is no longer a suitable protest site as agitations there cause inconvenience to local residents and disrupt the supply of essential products.

The Jantar Mantar recently saw a more than 30 day-long student protests against NEET paper leak. (PTI)

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A top court bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Centre and others listed on the plea filed by Satish Chand Kaushik.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take instructions on the PIL and reply to the plea seeking alternative arrangements for agitations, news agency PTI reported.

In Photos | Cockroaches, clash, cries: Photos from one of India's biggest youth protests

During the hearing, the CJI said that the petition, which seeks an alternative arrangement for protests, raises concerns related to access and movement in the area.

Jantar Mantar ‘not a proper site’; ‘this is important’

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{{^usCountry}} "It has been stated in the plea that Jantar Mantar is not a proper site anymore for such protests due to ingress and egress issues. Supply of medical essentials etc. I think this is important... Please take instructions, Mr Solicitor. Issue notice and list this separately," the CJI said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It has been stated in the plea that Jantar Mantar is not a proper site anymore for such protests due to ingress and egress issues. Supply of medical essentials etc. I think this is important... Please take instructions, Mr Solicitor. Issue notice and list this separately," the CJI said. {{/usCountry}}

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The counsel for the petitioner also referred to a proposed political march, submitting that Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal "called a town hall and decided to march to the Prime Minister's residence," and saying that "another July 20 incident should be avoided."

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The top court declined to comment on the proposed event. However, CJI Surya Kant said, "They know how to handle it. If they cannot, come to us for mishandling. I am sure they will handle it."

CJP protests at Jantar Mantar

Jantar Mantar, located in the heart of the national capital, recently witnessed massive protests against the NEET-UG paper leak. The agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, saw a sea of students and even their families protesting against the irregularities in the exam system and the NEET paper leak.

Wangchuk was on a hunger strike for several days before being taken to a hospital and his health condition severely deteriorated.

The mass movement, with key faces including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, and AISA's Noha Bora, demanded the resignation of the education minister.

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ALSO READ | Jantar Mantar deserted after CJP calls off protest, municipal corporation steps in to clean | Videos

CJP's proposed protest march to the Parliament on July 20 turned chaotic amid lathi-charge and use of tear gas. The alleged excesses of the security forces also led to some protesters getting critically injured.

The protest was called off by Dipke on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the education minister and the Centre agreed to fulfil the demands of the protesters. A deserted Jantar Mantar, the next day, was cleaned up by the New Delhi Municipal Council.

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