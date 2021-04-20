No need for lockdown in Gujarat, 10,000 more beds to be added by April 30: CM Vijay Rupani on Covid-19 situation

With many states imposing localised restrictions and curfews to curb the transmission of the coronavirus, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said that there is no need for lockdown to be imposed in the state as other measures have been put in place. He also said that 10,000 more hospital beds would be added by April 30.

“As of now, there is no need to impose a lockdown in the State as many restrictions like night curfew in 20 cities, closed all educational institutions, malls, theatres, gyms, recreation parks are in effect,” news agency ANI quoted Rupani as saying. “By April 30, we will add 10,000 more beds. We have also increased the number of oxygen beds which has led to higher consumption of medical oxygen,” he further added.

The chief minister’s remarks came after the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Gujarat chapter, on Tuesday, suggested to the Gujarat high court that a two-week lockdown should be implemented to check the transmission of Covid-19 in the state, news agency PTI reported.

“The government should completely ban all kinds of gatherings, be it social, political or religious. If possible, the government should impose a total lockdown for 14 days. If it is not possible, then put severe restrictions on activities,” PTI quoted IMA’s Gujarat chapter president Dr Devendra Patel as saying to the high court bench.

To avoid people rushing for hospital beds between hospitals, Dr Patel also suggested that the state government should create a centralised system which has details about availability of beds for Covid-19 patients, PTI reported.

In another instance on Tuesday, the HC also questioned the Gujarat government about its submission on the number of beds occupied in the state for Covid-19. The government said that 55,783 beds were occupied out of the 79,944 in the state and the remaining were unoccupied, PTI reported.

“Complaints are coming, maybe you are also receiving that patients are not being admitted because there is no vacancy in hospitals. Beds are not available. The figures shared by you suggest that even designated hospitals have vacant beds,” the bench said, PTI reported. “(If that is true) then why are people running around, finding sources and recommendations for getting hospitals beds and treatment,” the bench further asked.

Gujarat on Monday detected 11,403 new infections of the coronavirus disease, its highest surge in a 24-hour time span and 117 patients succumbed to the disease in the state. Currently 415,972 total confirmed cases have been reported from the state and the death toll stands at 5,494, according to the latest medical bulletin from the state health department.