'No need to humiliate me with arrest': Pawan Khera tells Supreme Court during bail plea hearing

Congress leader Pawan Khera told the Supreme Court of India on Thursday that it was “not necessary to humiliate him with arrest.” The remarks from Khera come as he applied for anticipatory bail amid the row sparked by his claim that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Rinki Bhuyan Sarma holds three passports.

The remarks from Khera come as he applied for anticipatory bail amid the row sparked by his claim that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Rinki Bhuyan Sarma holds three passports.(ANI)

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Khera further told the top court that if he does not get anticipatory bail in the case against him in Assam, then the purpose of pre-arrest bail is gone.

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