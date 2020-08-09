No new Covid-19 test on home minister Amit Shah, says MHA

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 13:29 IST

No fresh test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has been conducted on Union home minister Amit Shah since last week, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said on Sunday.

The MHA’s comment came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari tweeted that Shah had tested negative for Covid-19. Tiwari, the former president of the BJP’s Delhi unit, deleted his tweet later.

“Nothing other than the official health bulletin released either by the treating hospital, MHA or his own Twitter feed should be referred to,” a government official, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

The Union minister had tested positive for Covid-19 last Sunday and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Shah, the first Union cabinet minister to have tested positive for Covid-19, had announced the news on Twitter.

“After showing initial symptoms, I underwent a test for coronavirus and the report came out positive. My health is fine but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” Shah had posted.

The Union home minister had also urged those who came in his contact in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.