No new UK strain of Covid-19 cases, tally remains at 116
There is no change in the total number of persons found positive with the new UK strain of Covid-19 since yesterday (Saturday), the number of infected persons remains at 116, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
Meanwhile, India continues on its steady trajectory of reporting a sustained downfall in the daily new cases of Covid-19 and a consequential decline in the active cases.
For the first time, India's share of active cases within the total positive cases has shrunk below 2 per cent.
In the last 24 hours, 15,144 daily cases have been recorded. The Active Caseload of the country has fallen to 2,08,826. The daily new cases have been below 20,000 for the past 10 days.
17,170 new recoveries were registered during the last 24 hours. The share of recovered cases stands at 96.58 per cent. The total recovered cases are 10,196,885. They exceed the active cases by 99,88,059 (48.83 times more).
80.53 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed from 10 States/UTs.
Kerala has reported the highest number of recoveries with 5,011 newly recovered cases in a single day. 3,039 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 930 in Uttar Pradesh.
Daily fatalities in India are also registering a consistent decline. India has recorded less than 300 daily deaths for the last 23 days.
Six states and UTs have reported 66.30 per cent of the 181 case fatalities in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported 52 deaths. Kerala saw a fatality count of 27 while West Bengal reported 15 new deaths.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India inoculates 220k individuals over two days of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, Left to complete seat-sharing arrangement in Bengal by January end
- The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule of the elections in February and the polls may be held in phases in March and April.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi lab technician helps woman deliver baby in train near Mathura
- The lab technician took instruction from a doctor on a video call and helped the woman deliver the baby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition seeks probe into Arnab Goswami's chats with former BARC chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt rules out repeal of farm laws, says ready for tweaks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prayagraj cops submit production warrant for comedian Munawar Faruqui
- The case was registered following a YouTube video, uploaded by Munawar Faruqui, wherein he was seen making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities among other things
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On which days are people being vaccinated? Check full schedule of states, UTs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oppn seeks probe into Goswami chats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People may be allowed to self-register for a vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India delivers 1st batch of heavy cranes to bolster operations at Chabahar port
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hooch bust in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh ends in death of 5 cows
- Local people accused the authorities of destroying the alcohol drums in the open and not taking precautions to stop access of the liquor to the cows.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farooq Abdullah says 'can't even kiss my wife' because of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena gets ambitious, to contest 100 seats in Bengal assembly polls
- The Shiv Sena which is a marginal force in West Bengal, is aiming to punch much above its weight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox