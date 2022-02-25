No night curfew in Delhi; penalty for not wearing masks reduced to 500

There will be no night curfew in Delhi as the pandemic situation in the Capital is under control, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has decided in a meeting on Friday. Almost all curbs in Delhi remain lifted with schools mandatorily be starting offline classes from April. Not wearing the masks will, however, remain punishable, though the amount of the fine has been reduced from ₹2,000 to ₹500.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with the curbs being lifted. The government will keep a strict watch, the chief minister said.

After the second wave of the pandemic last year, the Delhi government brought back night curfew and several other restrictions in the Capital, starting from this year, with the alarming outbreak of Omicron, the variant first detected in South Africa in November 2021.

