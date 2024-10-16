No NoCs needed for power connections in unauthorised colonies: Atishi

Chief minister Atishi on Wednesday said the government has directed the power companies (Discoms) against seeking no objection certificates (NOC) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the main land-owning agency in the Capital, for new power connections in 1,731 unauthorised colonies so that the people there get electricity without difficulties. Law and order, land, and police in the Capital come under the Union government’s jurisdiction. Delhi chief minister Atishi. (PTI)

Atishi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making it difficult for residents of these colonies to get electricity. “For the last year, people in unauthorised colonies have been running from pillar to post to get power connections because the DDA of the BJP-led central government last year issued an order saying people in unauthorised colonies will get electricity connection only when they get NOCs clarifying that their areas do not fall under the land pooling zones.”

Atishi alleged the people had to pay bribes to obtain NOCs. She listed to the problems the NOC mandate created for residents of unauthorised colonies. “The Delhi government has decided that in 1,731 colonies, there is no need to obtain any NOC for getting the electricity connection. Anyone living in these colonies can apply for electricity connection and within 15 days they will get electricity metres.”

She accused the DDA of troubling the people and added Delhi government under former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s guidance will not let anyone in unauthorised colonies be troubled. Atishi said those giving bribes were getting NOCs. “People who were not giving bribes were unable to get electricity connection. A clear-cut order has been given to the discoms...now people can easily get electricity connections,” said Atishi.

Atishi said the unauthorised colonies were in extremely bad shape 10 years ago due to lack of basic infrastructure but the Aam Aadmi Party government provided all possible facilities. “These colonies has seen a lot of development and improvement in their quality of life.”

There was no immediate DDA response to the Delhi government’s order and Atishi’s allegations.

Delhi’s 1,731 unauthorised colonies built in contravention of settlement and development regulations, master plans, etc are spread over an area of 1483 square km. An estimated four to five million people live in these mostly under-developed areas.