‘No one can stop us’: Rahul Gandhi continues speech amid rain in Mysuru | Watch

In 2019, before the Maharashtra assembly elections, NCP chief Sharad Pawar during an election rally in Satara made a fiery speech amid heavy showers to woo voters - an image that made headlines across all newspapers the next day. Pawar, 79, had refused the umbrella he was offered saying, “Varun Raja (rain god in the Hindu mythology) has blessed the NCP. With his blessings, Satara district will now do magic in the upcoming polls.”

Three years later, it was the turn of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In Karnataka's Mysuru, braving the torrential rain, the Congress MP, who is leading the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', continued to address a large gathering on Sunday.

“In uniting India, No one can stop us. From raising the voice of India, no one can stop us. Will go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, no one can stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Not surprisingly, the Congress and its leaders didn't miss out on the opportunity to shower praise on Rahul Gandhi.

“No excuses. Only passion. There is no hurdle big enough to stop #BharatJodoYatra from achieving its goal,” the Congress tweeted sharing a video of Rahul Gandhi's speech during the downpour.

Congress Communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said, “On the evening of Gandhi Jayanthi undeterred by a downpour in Mysuru, @RahulGandhi electrified a sea of people. It was an unequivocal declaration. No force can stop the #BharatJodoYatra from uniting India against hate, from speaking up against unemployment and price rise.”

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV tweeted, “The day began with the blessings of Bapu and ended with the rains blessing it. Despite the heavy downpour, Shri @RahulGandhi stood right there addressing the Yatris. #BharatJodoYatra.”

'We embarked on battle with the very ideology that..': Rahul

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary and said while it is convenient for those in power to appropriate the legacy of the “Father of the Nation”, it is difficult to walk in his footsteps.

Rahul Gandhi also said amid the politics of violence and lies, the Congress's ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will spread a message of “ahimsa and 'swaraj”.

Rahul Gandhi visited a Khadi Gramodyaga Kendra in Karnataka's Badanavalu where Mahatma Gandhi had visited in 1927.

"We remember and pay our respects to that great son of India. Our remembering is made more poignant by the fact that we are on the 25th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a padyatra in which we are walking his path of ahimsa, unity, equality and justice," the former Congress leader said in a statement.

"Just as Gandhiji fought the British Raj, we ... (have) embarked on a battle with the very ideology that killed Gandhi. This ideology has delivered inequality, divisiveness and the erosion of our hard-won freedoms in the past eight years. Against this politics of himsa (violence) and 'asatya' (lies), the Bharat Jodo Yatra will spread the message of Ahimsa and Swaraj from Kanyakumari to Kashmir," he added.

