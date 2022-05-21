No one cared about languages of Northeast but PM...: Amit Shah in Arunachal

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday heaped praise on prime minister Narendra Modi for 'ending differences' between the northeast and national capital Delhi. Shah - who made the comments at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Arunachal Pradesh - also said Modi had given importance to the northeast's languages when no one else cared.

Addressing an event at the Ashram, which is located in Narottam Nagar in Tirap district, Shah said, "During 2014-2022, PM Modi has ended differences between North East and Delhi. No one cared about the languages of the northeast but PM has given importance to them."

Shah said that under the governance of Modi - whose Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power at the Centre since 2014 - the Bodoland issue had also been resolved. He also spoke about the Assam-Arunachal border dispute and said those issues too had been largely resolved.

"Bodoland's issue was resolved. 60 per cent of border-related issues have been resolved between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The aim is to develop all eight states," Amit Shah declared.

Assam shares an 804 km boundary with Arunachal Pradesh.

Over the years there have been allegations that the residents of one state had encroached on the land of the other, leading to heated disputes and, on more than one occasion, violence.

Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, who is the Lok Sabha MP for Arunachal (West), accompanied Shah.

During his visit Amit Shah is scheduled to attend various programmes and inaugurate many developmental projects.

On day two of his visit (tomorrow) Shah is expected to review security and development initiatives and interact with Army, the ITBP, the SSB, Assam Rifles, the Border Road Organisation, and officials from the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDLC).

He will also take part in Bada Khaana - a collective feast for all ranks of Army and CAPF personnel.