‘No one like my Bhaiya': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Asad Ahmed encounter

With Yogi Adityanath's “mitti me mila dunga” (reduce to dust) statement in Uttar Pradesh assembly trending on social media on Thursday, actor Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter to praise the chief minister, after gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and an accomplice, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were eliminated in a police encounter. Actor Kangana Ranaut and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

“No one like my Bhaiya @myogiadityanath…,” Ranaut tweeted sharing a video of the chief minister of his February 25 statement.

Facing flak over the brazen killing of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 case of a BSP MLA's murder, Adityanath on February 25 accused the Samajwadi Party of nurturing mafias and vowed to destroy them.

"The mafioso whose name is emerging ... is it not true that the Samajwadi Party had made him an MP... He was a mafioso nurtured by the SP. Our government is working to break their back. 'Mitti me mila denge'," Adityanath had said in the assembly.

The video Kangana shared also shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi watching and admiring Adityanath's speech. However, it should be noted that this is a doctored video of Modi taken from a different event.

Earlier on Thursday, Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, and another accused Ghulam, were killed in the encounter. Both of them were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. Each of them carried a reward of ₹5 lakh.

On Thursday, several users made a hashtag of Adityanath's statement as they tweeted about the alleged encounter in Jhansi.

The hashtag was trending at the top for a significant part of the day as several users supported the police action. Till late evening, close to 60 thousand people had tweeted using the hashtag.

Several other hashtags like "encounter", "Atiq Ahmad", "UP Police", "UPSTF", "Guddu Muslim", "Asad Ahmad" among others were also trending on Twitter.

Some users also appreciated Adityanath's zero-tolerance policy against criminals. A video Adityanath making 'Mitti Me Mila Dunga...' remark in the Assembly also went viral on social media platforms.

