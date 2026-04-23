No question of leniency: Karnataka minister vows legal action in US tourist’s rape case

State home minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the government was committed to ensure strict legal action with regard to the alleged rape of an American tourist at a homestay in Kodagu district on April 19 G Parameshwara

The alleged assault took place on April 19 at a private homestay, Devi Villa, in Kutta village near the Karnataka-Kerala border, but police only learned of it after the woman managed to leave the property and contact the US Embassy from Mysuru, according to investigators.

“There is absolutely no question of protecting anyone involved in this case. As soon as the incident came to light, Kodagu police acted swiftly and arrested both accused. Further action will be taken strictly in accordance with the law,” Parameshwara said in Bengaluru.

Police said the primary accused, identified as Vrajesh Kumar, a cook employed at the homestay and originally from Jharkhand, allegedly drugged the woman through a beverage before raping her.

The homestay owner, Vishal, has also been arrested. Investigators said his alleged role includes failing to report the incident, attempting to suppress it, and restricting the woman’s ability to seek help. Officials said he is suspected of disabling Wi-Fi access at the property and preventing her from contacting others for nearly three days after the assault.

According to police, the woman remained at the homestay for several days after the incident before managing to leave, reportedly telling the owner she was travelling to Mysuru. It was only after reaching Mysuru that she contacted U.S. officials, who then alerted Indian authorities, prompting the registration of a First Information Report.

Parameshwara said the episode raised broader concerns beyond the immediate criminal investigation. “This incident certainly does not convey a positive message for the state or society. It is deeply unfortunate that such a crime has occurred involving a foreign tourist who had come here as a guest. We must also reflect on what kind of perception this creates about Karnataka and India globally,” he said.

He added that authorities would pursue the case rigorously. “We are committed to ensuring stringent legal action against the accused. There are also reports that attempts were made to cover up the incident, but I appreciate the police for acting promptly and professionally in bringing the accused to justice,” he said.

He also pointed to regulatory gaps in homestay operations, calling for stricter oversight. “Action will be initiated against those running homestays without valid authorization,” he said.

Separately, NS Bhosaraju , minister in-charge of Kodagu district, described the case as serious and directed officials to complete a thorough investigation within a fixed timeframe. “Kodagu is globally known for tourism. Such unfortunate incidents can damage the district’s reputation and negatively impact tourism. A fair and thorough investigation must be conducted, and strict action should be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

Investigators are working to establish the full sequence of events and determine whether any other people bear responsibility. Both the accused have been remanded to judicial custody until May 3, police said.

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