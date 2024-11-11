'No religion encourages activity that creates pollution': Supreme Court on cracker ban

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that no religion encourages any activity that can trigger air pollution. The court has directed the Delhi government to take a call on a perpetual cracker ban in the national capital by November 25. The Supreme Court of India. (ANI file photo)

“The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion promotes any activity that promotes pollution or compromises with the health of the people,” remarked the bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih.

The court directed the Delhi police to create a special cell for enforcing the ban on crackers and fix responsibility on SHOs to implement the order enforced by the Delhi government on October 14.

The court ordered that the Commissioner of Delhi Police will file an affidavit by November 25 about whether notices were issued to all cracker manufacturers about the ban. The court also asked the police to furnish details of steps taken to curb the online sale of crackers.

The Supreme Court has also directed all National Capital Region's states to inform it about the steps taken by them to control air pollution.

The apex court observed that the Delhi police didn't take the order seriously.

"We direct the Delhi police commissioner to form a special cell to ensure effective implementation of the ban on firecrackers. We direct Delhi police commissioner to file a personal affidavit putting on record the steps taken by them to enforce the ban," the bench added.

The top court wondered why the Delhi government delayed the imposition of the ban on firecrackers till October 14.

The air quality in the national capital was in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning, with a thick layer of smog covering several parts of the city.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 349 at 9 am. However, at least two weather stations out of the 39 in the city – Bawana and Jahangirpuri – reported 'severe' quality air at 401 and 412, respectively.

With inputs from PTI