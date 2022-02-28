Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No RT-PCR report, vaccination certificate needed for Indians from Ukraine
india news

No RT-PCR report, vaccination certificate needed for Indians from Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: The Ministry of Health has provided exemptions for the Indians who returned home from war-hit Ukraine under Centre's Operation Ganga
Indian nationals on board Operation Ganga flight to India(ANI)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 03:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Centre on Monday revised international travel advisory in wake of the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-hit Ukraine. The Ministry of Health has provided exemptions for the Indians who returned home from the eastern European country. 

Mandatory pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test report and vaccination certificate has been exempted for the Indian nationals. The evacuated Indians have also been exempted from uploading documents before departure on Air Suvidha portal.The travellers who have not been able to submit a pre-arrival RT-PCR negative report or hasn't completed covid-19 vaccination, they have been allowed to submit their samples on arrival with the advice to continue to self monitor their health condition for 14 days after arrival in India. 

As on 28th February 2022, 1,156 Indians from Ukraine have arrived in India with none of the passengers kept under isolation.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
