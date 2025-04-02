No SC relief for Allahbadia on petition to travel

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant immediate relief to podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in his plea for the release of his passport and permission to travel abroad, stating that his request will only be considered after the investigation into cases linked to his obscene and distasteful remarks on a show is completed. The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant immediate relief to podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in his plea for the release of his passport and permission to travel abroad(PTI)

The court’s decision came just weeks after it allowed Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps on social media, to resume his podcast, “The Ranveer Show”, albeit with an undertaking that he would maintain “standards of decency and morality”. On Tuesday, when the YouTuber expressed concerns over the impact of travel restrictions on his livelihood, a bench led by justice Surya Kant was firm that his movements could not be unrestricted while the probe was still underway.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for Allahbadia, argued that his client was fully cooperating with the investigation and had even provided a written undertaking to ensure that his content remains within the bounds of decency. “His livelihood is interviewing personalities for which he has to travel continuously,” submitted Chandrachud, emphasising that the restrictions were affecting Allahbadia’s work.

But the bench declined to lift the travel restrictions, citing the ongoing investigation in connection with first information reports (FIRs) registered at Guwahati and Mumbai. “If we allow you to travel, investigation may get deferred,” noted the bench, also comprising justice N Kotiswar Singh.

Solicitor general (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the Union government and the states of Assam and Maharashtra, assured the court that the probe was nearing completion and would take approximately two more weeks.

Taking note of this assurance, the court directed Allahbadia to return after the probe concludes. “You come after two weeks,” the bench told Chandrachud, scheduling the next hearing for April 21.

In its order, the court recorded Allahbadia’s compliance with the investigation process. It noted that he had joined the probe and cooperated with authorities, including the National Commission for Women (NCW), where his statement was recorded on March 6. Additionally, the court observed that he had travelled to Guwahati for the FIR lodged there, where his statement was recorded on March 7.

The order also acknowledged that Allahbadia filed an affidavit affirming his commitment to maintaining decency in his content. “He has also given an undertaking that his show, for which he was permitted to have podcasts, will maintain decency and will not mention any issue which is sub judice before any judicial forum,” the bench noted.

However, the court refused to grant him any interim relief.

The development follows a previous Supreme Court order on March 3, where the bench not only allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast but also urged the government to formulate regulatory measures to curb obscenity in social media and YouTube content.

The issue of online content regulation was raised in response to the controversy surrounding Allahbadia’s appearance on a show titled India’s Got Latent in February, during which his remarks were deemed obscene and offensive. SG Mehta described the content in question as “perverse” and difficult to stomach.

The Supreme Court had previously granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia on February 18 while strongly criticising his remarks as “perverted” and “disgusting”.