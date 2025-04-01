Menu Explore
Ranveer Allahbadia makes 'decency' promise in Supreme Court undertaking

ByHT News Desk
Apr 01, 2025 08:39 PM IST

Allahbadia's "parents' sex" remark had triggered a massive row, with the BJP and opposition MPs calling for action against him.

Ranveer Allahbadia, the podcaster who triggered a huge row with his controversial remarks on India's Got Latent show, filed an undertaking in the Supreme Court that he would ensure decency on his podcast, The Ranveer Show. Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud filed the undertaking, complying with the apex court's directions.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia being brought for questioning by the Guwahati Police on March 7.(PTI)
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia being brought for questioning by the Guwahati Police on March 7.(PTI)

Chandrachud, however, sought a modification of the top court's condition regarding his passport, saying it affected his livelihood. He said he travels abroad for his interviews, which often require several rounds of meetings before the final recording.The court said if Allahbadia was allowed to go abroad, it would affect the investigation. It asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Maharashtra and Assam governments, about the time-frame to complete the probe. He replied that the probe would be over in two weeks.

The bench said it would consider Allahbadia's prayer for releasing the passport two weeks later.

Also read: SC refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia’s passport till India's Got Latent probe ends

All you need to know about the case

Allahbadia's "parents' sex" remark had triggered a massive row, with the BJP and opposition MPs calling for action against him. Multiple FIRs were filed against him. He appeared before the Mumbai cyber police last month.

Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia chats with a Buddhist monk in his comeback podcast; fans see a difference: ‘Like a child finding…’

The apex court had initially restrained Allahbadia from airing any programme of his podcast which had a direct or an indirect bearing on the merits of the sub-judice cases he was involved in. The top court had also expanded the scope of the proceedings and directed the Centre to come up with a draft regulatory mechanism on social media content.

In February, the court granted him interim protection from arrest. However, it called his comments vulgar and said he had a dirty mind.

The top court had on March 3 allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast, “The Ranveer Show”, subject to maintaining "morality and decency".

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Ranveer Allahbadia makes 'decency' promise in Supreme Court undertaking
