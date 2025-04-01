SC refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia’s passport till India's Got Latent probe ends

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will consider YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's plea for the release of his passport after two weeks, PTI reported. Ranveer Allahbadia, a podcaster and founder of the YouTube channel Beer Biceps.(File)

The court made the remark after the solicitor general Tushar Mehta informed the top court that the investigation in the case is likely to be over in two weeks.

In his plea before the court, Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Ranveer Allahbadia, had sought a modification in the condition for depositing his passport, saying that it affected his livelihood.

He also filed an undertaking in the Supreme Court saying he would maintain decency in his shows, according to PTI.

The senior counsel said Allahbadia had to travel abroad to interview different people, which required holding several rounds of meetings.

The bench said if Allahbadia went abroad it was bound to affect the investigation and asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing Maharashtra and Assam governments, about the time-frame to complete the probe.

Mehta then told the court that even though he did not seek any instruction on the same, the investigation in the case was likely to be over in two weeks, according to PTI.

On March 3, the Supreme Court allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to resume uploading his podcasts and shows on social media, but had also ordered him to submit an undertaking that his podcast 'The Ranveer Show' would maintain 'morality and decency' and also be suitable for all ages.

India's Got Latent controversy



Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, landed in a major controversy over his remarks about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's now-deleted YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. The remarks led to multiple FIRs against Allahbadia.

Subsequently, Ranveer Allahbadia posted a public apology, admitting to his lack of judgment while making the joke. Samay Raina also deleted all the episodes of his show from his YouTube channel, which had garnered millions of views.