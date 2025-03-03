Menu Explore
SC allows Ranveer Allahbadia to resume his podcast, but with conditions

ByHT News Desk
Mar 03, 2025 03:06 PM IST

The court's remarks came after the YouTuber's petition saying that this is his only source of livelihood.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia to resume uploading his podcasts and shows on social media. The court had asked him to stop airing the podcast after a row over Allahbadia's crass remarks on Samay Raina's YouTube show.

Ranveer Allahbadia, a podcaster and founder of the YouTube channel Beer Biceps.(HT Photo)
Ranveer Allahbadia, a podcaster and founder of the YouTube channel Beer Biceps.(HT Photo)

The court's remarks came after the YouTuber's petition saying that this is his only source of livelihood.

The podcaster stirred up a row with his crass remarks on the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. The remarks led to multiple FIRs against Allahbadia.

The Maharashtra Cyber and the Mumbai police are investigating Allahbadia's controversial remarks made on comedian Samay Raina's show.

On Monday, Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, also a YouTuber, appeared separately before the Maharashtra Cyber to record their statements in the case of obscenity it has registered against them and others, an official said.

"In his statement, Allahbadia admitted that he made a mistake by making controversial comments on the YouTube show, for which he is being criticised," he said.

The social media influencer also admitted that he made a mistake by using specific words in his comments during the show, the official said.

Allahbadia also told the officials that Samay Raina was his friend and he had gone to the show only for the latter, the official said, adding he also claimed that he did not charge anything to attend the show.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
