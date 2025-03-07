Ranveer Allahbadia apologies, 'vows to think before speaking' after IGL row

The content creators in soup over the controversial India's Got Latent YouTube show appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday and pledged to be mindful of their words, expressing regret over the statements made in the programme, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said on Friday. The episode of India's Got Latent in question stirred controversy after remarks of Ranveer Allahbadia on parents and sex and some statements by Apoora Mukhija drew flak.(Instagram/@beerbiceps, @the.rebel.kid)

The content creators involved are YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija aka ‘The Rebel Kid’, comedians Samay Raina, who leads the India's Got Latent show, and Jaspreet Singh along with Ashish Chanchlani.

Producers of the show -- Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari -- and lawyers of comic Jaspreet Singh and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also appeared before the panel, sources cited in a news agency PTI report said.

'They would think before speaking': NCW

Addressing a press briefing, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said the obscene language they used in the show is “absolutely indecent”, adding that the commission will never accept it.

Using such language is acceptable neither to the people nor to the Commission. I strongly condemn it. Keeping in mind its social impact, NCW immediately took cognisance of it and we issued them notice.

In accordance with that, the content creators appeared before the Commission on Thursday, the NCW chief said and added that when they came yesterday, “they expressed regret over their words in the show”.

“They also said that they should not use such words and that they made a mistake...All of them presented apologies before the Commission. They also said that they won't make any such mistake in future...They said that they would be mindful of their words which don't hurt anyone,” the NCW chief was heard saying in a video from the press briefing shared by news agency ANI on X.

They said they would think before speaking, Rahatkar added and also mentioned that the content creators said that “this is the first and last time they did it”.

"Ranveer Allahbadia and others said that what they said cannot be taken back but they would try to be mindful of their words in shows and speak of women's respect...," she said.

Several FIRs were lodged against Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for the comment on parents and sex on Samay Raina's show.

However, the Supreme Court granted Ranveer Allahbadia interim protection from arrest over his comments on the show while calling it "vulgar" and saying he had a "dirty mind" which put society to shame.