India's Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija appear before NCW

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija on Thursday appeared before the National Commission for Women in connection with the controversy on comic Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent", PTI reported.

Besides the two, producers of the show – Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari – and lawyers of comic Jaspreet Singh and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also appeared before the panel, according to sources cited by the news agency.

The commission had taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by Allahbadia, Makhija, Raina, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani on the show and summoned them, as well as Poojari and Bothra.

India's Got Latent controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, landed in a major controversy over his remarks about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's now-deleted YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'.

Allhabadia's remarks prompted a strong backlash from netizens and public figures alike.

At least two FIRs have been registered against Allahbadia and Raina — one in Assam and another in Mumbai.

On February 10, Ranveer Allahbadia posted a public apology, admitting his “lack of judgement” while making the joke.

Samay Raina also deleted all the episodes of his show from his YouTube channel and said that the recent events have “been a bit too much for him to handle” while ensuring that he will cooperate with investigative agencies.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to resume uploading his podcasts and shows on social media. But the court ordered him to submit an undertaking that his podcast 'The Ranveer Show' would maintain 'morality and decency' and also be suitable for all ages.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh took note of Allahbadia's submission that the podcast was his only source of livelihood and around 280 people employed by him were dependent on the show.