Ranveer Allahbadia chats with a Buddhist monk in his comeback podcast; fans see a difference: ‘Like a child finding…’

After over a month and a half, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps made his comeback on social media announcing his ‘rebirth’ and the start of a new chapter. He was ordered to take the hiatus by court after his inappropriate remarks as a co-judge on Samay Raina’s talent show India’s Got Latent. Over the weekend, Ranveer shared a video apologising for the same, thanked his fans for their support and promised to be more responsible as he restarts his podcast The Ranveer Show with 4 episodes every week. Well, the first podcast after his ‘sex with parents’ remark on Samay’s show is now here. Ranveer Allahbadia and Palga Rinpoche

For the first episode of chapter 2 in his career as a content creator, Ranveer Allahbadia welcomed back Buddhist monk and spiritual leader Palga Rinpoche. The two chatted about the controversy, past karma and punya. In the video, which has taken the internet by storm, Rinpoche explained how important it is to accept and move on instead of regretting over any deed for the rest of your life. He shared that regret only makes people bitter. When Ranveer revealed that many asked him to take a break for a few years after the controversy, Rinpoche suggested against it and stated that taking a long break would not help BeerBiceps or his channel. This video was shot after the last episode of India’s Got Latent aired, during the time that Ranveer was struggling with the consequences of his remarks on the show.

Seeing Ranveer in a podcast after so long obviously left his fans emotional, with many pointing out how different BeerBiceps seems. One such social media user claimed, “The different kind of relief, peace and internal glow ranveer is showing is miraculous. The slight smile he gave melted my heart seeing it after a long time. Just wishing to see him smiling more and laughing soon ❤️,” whereas another stated, “Can see more depth and maturity in Ranveer 👏👏👏 . So happy his podcasts are back . Was missing them ❤️.” Agreeing, a fan shared, “One situation can change someone so much,” whereas a comment read, “@ranveerallahbadia looks like a child finding peace in the shelter of a Buddhist monk.” A fan even opined, “Ye Sab Hona Zaroori Tha....Boy Se Male Banne Ka Safar Tha Ye.... Welcome Back Brother ❤️.” Meanwhile, many netizens expressed their desire to witness Samay’s comeback after Ranveer’s return. For instance, an internet user stated, “Tera toh ho gaya bhai Thik,Pr Samay Ka Toh Samay Kharab Kr diya Na 😢😢,” whereas another wrote, “Waiting for Samay’s Comeback now ❤️.”

What are your thoughts on Ranveer’s first podcast and his choice of guest post the India’s Got Latent controversy?