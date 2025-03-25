Samay Raina records statement after Ranveer Allahbadia’s viral remark on India's Got Latent: It happened in the flow

Stand-up comic Samay Raina became a big name in the entertainment industry after his talent show India's Got Latent took off. Apart from the content created by the contestants on the show, viewers enjoyed the banter and jokes by the judges’ panel which often featured popular celebrities. However, Samay and his fellow judges got into major trouble last month when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps made a controversial remark during an episode. Multiple FIRs were filed against them and they were ordered to stop posting content online. Ranveer was granted relief weeks later by the Supreme Court. Well, Samay has now recorded his statement expressing regret over the incident. Samay Raina records statement after Ranveer Allahbadia’s 'sex with parents' remark

After the whole controversy ensued, which was caused by Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘sex with parents’ question, Samay Raina jetted off for his Canada tour. After multiple summons, Samay appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Police in Navi Mumbai yesterday on Monday, March 24. He recorded his statement where the stand-up comic apologised for the remarks made on his show and promised to be more careful. Samay also reassured that such an incident will not occur again in the future. He was quoted saying, “I feel deep regret for what I said. It happened in the flow of the show, and I had no intention of saying it. I realise that what I said was wrong.” Samay further admitted that this controversy has taken a toll on his mental health and revealed that the Canada tour did not go well.

For the uninitiated, on the last episode of India's Got Latent, Ranveer had asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?” This soon became the talk of the town, with many trolling BeerBiceps. However, it was later revealed that he had copied this questionable remark from OG Crew’s Truth or Drink, where host Sammy Walsh asked the same question. Another decade old video soon went viral which revealed that before Ranveer, comedian and actor Kanan Gill had asked the same question in 2015 while interviewing Welcome 2 Karachi actors Jackky Bhagnani and Lauren Gottlieb.

Now that an official statement has been recorded, the question on fans’ minds is when, and if, Samay Raina will be able to make a comeback on YouTube?