Home / India News / 'No scope....': Wrestling body on stir over sexual harassment claims

'No scope....': Wrestling body on stir over sexual harassment claims

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 04:48 PM IST

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) sent its reply on Friday evening after being asked by the sports ministry to respond to the allegations within 72 hours.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks as wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia look on during their ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday, (PTI)
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks as wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia look on during their ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday, (PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has rejected all the allegations, including that of sexual harassment against its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying "there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement " in the sports body.

"The WFI is managed by an elected body as per its constitution, and therefore, there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in WFI by any one individually, including the president," the WFI said in its response to the sports ministry.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat, other wrestlers write to PT Usha; WFI chief remains defiant | 10 points

"The WFI, in particular, under the sitting president has always acted keeping the best interests of wrestlers in mind.

"The WFI has enhanced the image of wrestling sport nationally as well as internationally and for the record of this ministry, it is not possible without fair, supportive, clean and strict management of WFI," it added.

Also Read | Mary Kom on IOA panel to probe sexual harassment charges against Brij Bhushan

The WFI sent its reply on Friday evening after being asked by the sports ministry to respond to the allegations within 72 hours.

The allegations were made by renowned wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wfi wrestling vinesh phogat + 1 more
wfi wrestling vinesh phogat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out