Vinesh Phogat, other wrestlers write to PT Usha; WFI chief remains defiant | 10 points

India's top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia on Friday wrote to president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha on sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India and its chief Brij Bhushan Saran Singh.

The letter mentioned that Olympian Vinesh Phogat was “mentally harassed and tortured” by the WFI president after she missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo that led her to almost contemplate suicide.

Here are top updates on wrestlers' protest against WFI chief:

1. Protesting wrestlers requested the IOA president to appoint a committee to enquire into sexual harassment complaints against WFI president Brij Bhushan Saran Singh. The letter also said that the WFI was involved in financial misappropriation regarding contract payments for wrestlers.

2. Ace boxer Vijender Singh joined the wrestlers' protest against the Wrestling Federation of India at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. He also demanded strict action against Brij Bhushan and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the issue.

3. Under pressure to resign, Brij Bhushan has said he will “expose” the “political conspiracy” on Friday afternoon in a press conference. The press conference is scheduled to be held this evening. Earlier Singh said that the presser would be held at noon before changing the time to after 4 pm.

4. Top Indian wrestlers' meeting with Union sports Minister Anurag Thakur remained inconclusive on Thursday night as they refused to back down from their demand that the government immediately disband the WFI. The marathon meeting began around 10pm on Thursday, the second day of the wrestlers' protest against the WFI president.

5. Media reports claimed that the wrestling federation will send a response to the sports ministry over the sexual harassment allegations by 3pm.

6. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Twitter said it has been 72 hours since the wrestlers' strike. "Why has the resignation of WFI president not been sought till now? Why is FIR not being registered to investigate allegations of sexual abuse?" she tweeted.

7. The National Commission for Women said wrestlers can approach it with their complaints. When asked about the issue, an NCW spokesperson said "complainants can approach the women's panel with their complaints related to this matter".

8. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has come out in support of the wrestlers and called for a probe and appropriate action over allegations of sexual exploitation and mental harassment against the WFI chief.

9. Bajrang Punia, an Olympic medallist, said the wrestlers were waiting for Brij Bhushan to come forward. “We are here (protesting) by risking our careers. This fight is for our young wrestlers who are the future of wrestling,” Punia said at Jantar Mantar.

10. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is "extremely shameful" that no action has been taken against those who have been accused of sexual exploitation by female wrestlers.

