Priyanka Gandhi seeks probe into sexual exploitation charges against WFI chief

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday called for a probe and appropriate action over allegations of sexual exploitation and mental harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Two Olympic medallists were among India’s top wrestlers, who rebelled against the WFI on Wednesday while also accusing Singh of running the body in a dictatorial manner.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said the wrestlers have made serious allegations against WFI and Singh. She said they should be heard while calling the wrestlers India’s pride. She said they have brought laurels to the country globally.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, and two-time world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat led a group of around 30 wrestlers for an unprecedented sit-in at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against WFI and Singh.

They demanded Singh’s removal and accused him of using abusive language against wrestlers.

Singh, who is also a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament, denied the accusations and said the revolt was part of a conspiracy to unseat him.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the list of BJP leaders committing atrocities against women is endless. “Was ‘Beti Bachao’ a warning to save daughters from BJP leaders? India is waiting for an answer...,” asked Ramesh.

He was referring to the BJP government’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign to address the declining child sex ratio.

“Mr. Prime Minister, why are all those who oppress women members of BJP? Yesterday you said that a better environment has been created for sports in the past 8 years. Is this the ‘better environment’, in which even our daughters who bring laurels to the country are unsafe?” asked Ramesh, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at a sports event on Wednesday.

The Union sports ministry has sought an explanation from the WFI and directed it to provide a reply within 72 hours over the allegations.