'No shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses in Rajasthan', clarifies health ministry

The Union health ministry on Tuesday clarified that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in Rajasthan, a day after some news reports claimed so. These reports cited a communication from Rajasthan's health minister Raghu Sharma to the Centre seeking more vaccine doses.

"There have been some news reports suggesting impending shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses in Rajasthan. The factual position is that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccine with the state at present. Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till yesterday night," the ministry said in an official release.

It also said that the central government has been closely monitoring the Covid-19 vaccine supply of all states and union territories (UTs).

The central government has been providing vaccine doses to all the states and UTs as per their requirement and consumption pattern, the ministry added.

On Monday, some news reports quoted Sharma to say that in Rajasthan, there is a crunch of the coronavirus vaccine for 6.7 million people who are now eligible for inoculation after the commencement of the second phase of the vaccination drive. Sharma had also said that the state has requested the Centre for the supply of 6 million additional Covid-19 vaccines.

“Covid-19 vaccination booths will be set up in Vidhan Sabha for MLAs and their families. We don't have enough doses for 67 lakh beneficiaries, I have requested 60 lakh more doses. We have been assured by the Centre of receiving required doses in March,” ANI quoted Sharma as saying on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry also said on Tuesday that the country crossed a milestone in Covid-19 vaccination as more than 2 million vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

India on Tuesday registered 15,388 new coronavirus cases and 77 deaths taking the total tally to over 11.24 million, as per the health ministry data.