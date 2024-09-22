Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘No stone pelter, terrorist will be released in J&K’: Amit Shah at Nowshera rally

PTI |
Sep 22, 2024 01:34 PM IST

Amit Shah also slammed the NC-Congress leaders' remarks on reservation, and said nobody will be allowed to touch reservation given to deprived sections.

Talking tough on terror, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said no stone pelter or terrorist will be released in Jammu and Kashmir and there will be no talks with Pakistan till terrorism is wiped out.

Amit Shah (PTI)
Amit Shah (PTI)

At an election rally in Nowshera in support of J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina, the senior BJP leader said he would like to talk to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, whom he referred to as "lions".

“They (NC-Congress alliance) want to release stone pelters and terrorists (after formation of their government as promised in their manifesto). Farooq Abdullah is talking about revival of terrorism in Jammu hills but I want to tell them that this is Modi government and we will bury terrorism in ‘patal’ (deep inside earth). No terrorist or stone pelter will be released,” he said.

Also read: ‘Decide whom to blame for terrorism’: Omar Abdullah hits back at Amit Shah

Shah said the NC and Congress are batting for talks with Pakistan.

“I want to tell Farooq Abdullah and Rahul Gandhi that there will be no dialogue with Pakistan till terrorism is wiped out. I will talk with my lions (youth of J-K) and not with Pakistan.”

Referring to underground bunkers constructed by the government for the safety of border residents over the years, he said there will be no need for such structures as “nobody has the power to open fire” from across the border.

“If they fire a bullet, we will respond with a shell,” he said.

Also read: ‘Rahul Gandhi talks about Mohabbat ki Dukaan, issues Aatank Ka Farman’: Amit Shah in J&K

He also slammed the NC-Congress leaders' remarks on reservation, and said nobody will be allowed to touch reservation given to deprived sections, including Paharis, Gujjars, Dalits, other backward classes.

“Rahul Gandhi is saying in Amercia that there is no need for reservation. I want to tell him that you will not be allowed to finish reservation for the deserving communities,” he said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On