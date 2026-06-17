No such incident occurred: Railways refutes Rahul Gandhi's claim of student's death on train in Bihar

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday refuted claims made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of an aspirant's death inside a train in Patna.

Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a rally in Kota against paper leaks, exam mismanagement.(HT_PRINT)

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The Railways said it took note of the video shared by the Congress leader on X and started a probe of the incident, which reportedly occurred at the Pataliputra station in the Bihar capital.

“Clarification: Reports in some media and statement of LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi claiming the death of a student on board a train at Patliputra Station are false,” the ministry said in a post on X.

The ministry said the person seen in the viral video appeared to be suffering from a medical condition or fatigue.

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Clarification: Reports in some media and statement of LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi claiming the death of a student on board a train at Patliputra Station are false.



Based on the circulating video, the person appears to be experiencing a medical condition or fatigue. We have checked… — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 17, 2026

{{^usCountry}} “We have checked all the records. No incident as claimed has occurred at Patliputra station,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have checked all the records. No incident as claimed has occurred at Patliputra station,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharing the now deleted video, the congress leader had taken a jibe at the government saying it has failed to provide its students a safe journey during exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the now deleted video, the congress leader had taken a jibe at the government saying it has failed to provide its students a safe journey during exams. {{/usCountry}}

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“This video shook me to my core. These are the helpless youth of that India—whose government squanders billions upon billions on its billionaire cronies, yet can't even provide its own students with a safe journey,” he wrote in a post on X.

Gandhi’s comments were a response to another post on X that was essentially drawing a comparison between “two India’s.”

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“1. The Vande Bharat one 2. The one dying from suffocation due to inability to breathe.”

इस वीडियो ने मुझे झकझोर दिया।



ये उस भारत के लाचार युवा हैं - जिसकी सरकार अपने अरबपति दोस्तों पर लाखों करोड़ लुटा देती है, पर अपने ही छात्रों को एक सुरक्षित सफ़र तक नहीं दे सकती।



चुनाव के वक़्त यही सरकार पूरी-पूरी ट्रेनों का इंतज़ाम कर लेती है। और परीक्षा देने जा रहे छात्रों के… https://t.co/v5uF4l7bOV — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2026

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The Congress leader said the video showed that the Modi government had no intention of listening to students' concerns. “What greater proof could there be that the Modi government has no intention of even listening to the students' cries,” he said.

Gandhi's post also served as a segue to the protest he is holding in Kota on Wednesday (June 17), titled “Chhatron Ki Goonj”. The “Kota Mega Rally” is being organised against paper leaks, alleged exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, rising fees, privatisation and corruption.

“But I promise you this—we will carry this voice to those deaf ears. Every student will get their due, their justice. June 17, Kota. This echo will now turn into a battle cry,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi arrives in Kota

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Gandhi, who arrived in Kota, said that while he was departing for the protest, he remembered “Umesh in Sikar and Riya in Dehradun, - two students who ended their lives under re-NEET pressure.”

“I’ve set out for Kota, but two names are echoing in my heart: Umesh and Riya.”

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi calls on youth to join Kota protest against exam paper leaks on June 17: 'Need to raise your voice louder'

“These deaths are the result of a broken, corrupt system. And the ones responsible are the Modi government and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who, instead of protecting students, have repeatedly shielded paper leaks, exam mismanagement, and the destroyers of futures.”

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“Every family’s pain will now echo across the country as the ‘Voice of Students.’”

“My young and Gen Z comrades, one thing is clear in my mind, and you too should etch it in your heart: securing the future of every youth in India is the government's responsibility. But responsibility and honesty—both are beyond the Modi government's way of thinking,” he said a day before the protest.

“Paper leaks, exam mismanagement, canceled recruitments, skyrocketing fees, privatization, scams—these are the very tools with which it is shattering millions of dreams every day.”

“Remember, the youth's future will determine the nation's future. This is what I wanted to tell you all in detail. That's why I'm calling on you—let’s turn the rising ‘Echo of Students’ from every street, every town, every city of the country into a battle cry in Kota.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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