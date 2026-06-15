Rahul Gandhi calls on youth to join Kota protest against exam paper leaks on June 17: 'Need to raise your voice louder'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called on students and young job aspirants to join the "Students' Echo" (Chhatron Ki Goonj) protest in Kota on June 17. The Opposition leader accused the government of failing India's youth through repeated exam paper leaks, cancelled tests and delayed recruitment processes. The Opposition leader accused the government of failing India's youth through repeated exam paper leaks, cancelled tests and delayed recruitment processes. (Rahul Gandhi / X)

On X, Gandhi said that in today's India, young people were being "punished for daring to dream" and that hard work no longer guaranteed success. He said every paper leak, cancelled examination and stalled recruitment drive was a systemic failure and a blow to the dreams of millions of students and job seekers.

Gandhi, acknowledging the frustration and anger among the youth, said when the government refuses to listen, people must raise their voices louder. He asked students to come together in Kota and make their concerns impossible to ignore.

"Let's come together and become a roar that can't be ignored. Starting from Kota, then reaching every corner of the country," Gandhi said, describing the campaign as a fight for the future of India's youth.