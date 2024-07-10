Nobel winner physicist lauds PM Modi: ‘Other world leaders should have…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Austria, met with Nobel laureate and quantum physicist Anton Zeilinger. They held talks on varied subjects, including quantum physics and spirituality. PM Modi met with Austrian physicist Anton Zeilinger (Photo - X)

After the meeting, Zeilinger said that he discussed quantum technology and information with the Indian leader.

The Austrian quantum physicist said that he felt that the prime minister was a very spiritual person and that all world leaders should possess this quality.

Zeilinger said that he had a “very pleasant discussion” with PM Modi on topics such as quantum technology, quantum information, spirituality and the fundamental concepts of quantum physics.

“We discussed spiritual things, we talked about possibilities of quantum information, quantum technology, and the basic fundamental ideas of quantum physics. I experienced him as a very spiritual person, and I think this is a feature which more leaders in the world should have today...The point is that you support the gifted young people to follow their ideas and from them, new ideas come. That is something which can happen in every country, certainly in India, since it has a gigantic, spiritual and technological past,” he added.

PM Modi said they talked about India's quantum mission.

"Had an excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Anton Zeilinger. His work in quantum mechanics is pathbreaking and will continue to guide generations of researchers and innovators. His passion for knowledge and learning was visible. I talked about India’s efforts like the National Quantum Mission and how we are nurturing an ecosystem for tech and innovation. I am also delighted to receive his book along with a very touching message," he added.

PM Narendra Modi visited Austria after ending his visit to Russia, and met with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. The two leaders discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation between India and Austria in areas such as the environment and battling climate change.

After the meeting of the two leaders, India and Austria issued a joint statement that the two nations support any collective effort to facilitate a "peaceful resolution" consistent with international law and the UN Charter to the Ukraine conflict.

"Concerning the war in Ukraine, both leaders supported any collective effort to facilitate a peaceful resolution consistent with international law and the UN Charter. Both sides believe that achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine requires bringing together all stakeholders and a sincere and earnest engagement between the two parties to the conflict," the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)