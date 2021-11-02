Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
'Nobody gives them any love’: Rahul Gandhi asks Virat Kohli to ‘forgive’ trolls

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Delhi Police over online rape threats against Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s 9-month-old daughter Vamika for India’s performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup event.
Team India captain Virat Kohli has come out in support of fellow teammate Mohammed Shami against online abuse.
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to “forgive” those trolling him for India’s performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). “Dear Virat, these people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them,” Rahul tweeted.

Kohli has been at the forefront of brutal online trolls following India’s back-to-back defeats in the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took to Twitter to announce that it has issued a notice to the Delhi Police after taking cognisance of media reports of online rape threats to Kohli’s 9-month-old daughter Vamika.

The commission posted a copy of the notice on the micro-blogging site, and said that its chairperson Swati Maliwal has called the incident “shameful” and urged for the immediate arrest of the accused.

In the notice, the DCW said that Kohli was also targeted for coming out in support of his fellow teammate Mohammed Shami for the severe backlash he received online due to his religion.

It has sought a detailed report on the actions taken in the matter by the Delhi Police latest by November 8.

Notably, Shami was attacked brutally on social media after India’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan last week in a T20 World Cup match. Several prominent Indian cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble, threw weight behind the only Muslim player in the Indian cricket squad.

Calling out the trolls of Shami “most pathetic thing…a human being can do,” Kohli said during a virtual press meet that “people take out their frustration since lack the understanding of how much effort the cricketers put on the field.”

rahul gandhi virat kohli delhi commission for women
