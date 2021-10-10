Nobody is safe in this country, will not stop until we bring change: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said nobody was safe under the Narendra Modi government and this included the poor, the Dalit community and women, adding, however, billionaire friends of the regime were managing fine.

Addressing a massive crowd at the ‘Kisan Nyay' (justice for farmers) rally in Varanasi, Vadra said, “This country is not the property of the PM and his ministers. This country is yours. If you are not aware, you will not be able to save your own country, and yourself. You have made this country.”

Beginning her speech with a recital of shlokas, the Gandhi scion said, “Today is the fourth day of Navratra. I am observing fast today. I want to start with Maa stuti.... As this is the time of Navratra, I thought of speaking of my heart with all of you.”

The gathering was earlier addressed by Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit head Ajay Kumar Lallu and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Vadra, who was detained for more than a day last week on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri where some farmers and a local journalist among others were killed in violent clashes on October 3, said this country was about faith. Here, farmers feed the citizens, and their sons protect the country’s borders. “But when some of them got killed in Lakhimpuri Kheri, their families lost hope for justice.”

Around the same time the PM came to Uttar Pradesh to attend some celebratory events, but he did not have the time to meet the aggrieved families, the Congress leader added.

Stating that her fight for justice would continue until Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni was suspended, she said the junior home minister’s son (Ashish Mishra) had trampled over protesting farmers, but he was sent an invitation for interrogation. “The chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) is protecting him... What is this?”

She said Modi did not have time to speak to farmers who had been protesting for almost a year against the three centrally passed agri laws.

“The farmers are protesting against the three laws because they know their land will be snatched, if three agri laws were implemented, by the corporate friend of Modi,” Vadra added.

Exhorting people to fight for their rights, she said those “who call you andolankari (protesters) and terrorists, force them to give justice. We are the workers of the Congress. We are scared of anyone. Put us in jail, beat us, but we will fight for justice.”

“If you want to bring a change, come with me, struggle together and change this government. I will not stop until I bring change here,” she added.

Vadra also targeted Modi over growing inflation and rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. She said unemployment was at its peak

“People are angry and upset with the government due to these problems. But when people are losing their jobs and small businesses are shutting down, the PM’s rich friends are making billions of money.”

She said the PM bought two planes for himself that cost ₹8,000 crore. “And, then Modi sold off Air India for ₹18,000 crore,” she added.