Priyanka picks up broom again after barb from Yogi, cleans Valmiki temple

A video showing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sweeping the floor at a makeshift detention centre in Sitapur during the period of her detention there earlier this week appears to have triggered a political war of words of sorts and prompted the Congress general secretary to pick up the broom again during an unscheduled visit to a Valmiki temple in Lucknow on Friday where she cleaned the floor there hours after chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s comments about her in an interview to a television channel.

“Janata unko usi layak banana chahti hai aur janata ne unko usi layak bana diya hai (People want to make her fit for such work and they have made her fit to do so). These people (opposition) do not have anything to do except creating nuisance and spreading negativity,” Yogi Adityanath said while replying to a question in the interview by the news channel.

Within hours of Yogi’s observation, Priyanka Gandhi went to Luv Kush Nagar (a Dalit dominated area) in Lucknow, visited the Valmiki temple and began sweeping the floor there.

“Yogi Adityanath’s comments are anti-Dalit. No work is menial. Sweeping and mopping the floor is not a small job. Millions of women and Dalits do so every day,” said Priyanka in a statement issued by the Congress leaders, quoting her on social media here.

Priyanka also said she went to clean the floor to tell the chief minister that this was the work of self-respect and a symbol simplicity, adding that he should change his mindset.

On the other hand, BJP MLC and state vice-president Vijay Pathak said, “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wants to revive the Congress by indulging in such acts. The Congress should also work to sort out problems of Dalits instead of doing stunts. The BJP government is doing a lot of good work and she should also look at that too and give suggestions for what more can be done. We are members of the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites suggestion from all sections in his Maan Ki Baat. So Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should show some positivity.”

Senior Congress leader PL Punia said this was Priyanka Gandhi’s reply to the CM’s comments hinting that sweeping the floor was a menial job. Congress workers raised slogans outside in her favour as Priyanka cleaned the temple inside.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s comments can’t be appreciated. But did Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ever visit a Valmiki temple or a Dalit’s house earlier to sweep the floor? No one has seen Priyanka doing so in the past five years. Her action at this point of time, when assembly elections are closer, speaks of her political motives of wooing the Dalits and get their votes,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department of political science, Lucknow University.

BJP spokesperson Chandra Mohan: “The Congress has no concern for the Dalits. They (Congress leaders) come to the state as political tourists. The BJP has undertaken a lot of measures for the welfare of Dalits. The BJP government has got a record number of toilets constructed. The Congress has done nothing for the welfare of Dalits.”