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Noida airport names Nitu Samra as interim CEO days after BCAS blocked Christoph Schnellmann

The announcement comes three days after the Union home ministry turned down a request to tweak rules to allow a foreign national to hold the post

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:09 am IST
By Neha LM Tripathi
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Three days after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) denied approval for Noida airport’s chief executive officer (CEO) Christoph Schnellmann to continue in his role, the airport management on Friday announced the appointment of Nitu Samra as its interim CEO.

Nitu Samra has been the airport’s chief financial officer (CFO) since October 2021 and has been closely involved in the airport’s development (Photo:niairport.in)(HT_PRINT)

“This change follows directions issued by BCAS that the chief executive officer of an airport in India is required to be an Indian national,” a statement issued by Noida International Airport (NIA) said.

The announcement comes three days after the Union home ministry turned down a request to tweak rules to allow a foreign national to hold the post of CEO of a greenfield airport, keeping in mind security of air operations.

The decision directly impacted Noida airport, developed and operated by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG with Swiss national Schnellmann as its CEO.

The denial implied that the CEO of the already delayed airport would have to be replaced. Written information was sent to the airport on Tuesday night.

YIAPL chairman Daniel Bircher said, “After the inauguration of Noida International Airport by the hon’ble Prime Minister in March 2026, the goal was to enable the start of operations as early as possible. This management change brings the airport into compliance with BCAS requirements while maintaining continuity in the Noida airport’s leadership team.”

“The newly structured team will support a smooth transition into operations, guided by clear and transparent governance and a strong corporate culture,” he said.

As per the BCAS AVSEC (Aviation Security) order dated January 17, 2011: “The CEO of Indian nationality at each greenfield Indian airport and the airport director or in-charge airport management at AAI [Airports Authority of India] airports which are served by civil flights shall be the security coordinator at the respective airports and shall be responsible for coordinating the implementation of security measures in accordance with the legal provisions and instructions BCAS issued.”

While the matter was raised in 2022 and discussions to amend the rule were subsequently put forth in 2023, no conclusion could be reached.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

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