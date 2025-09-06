Noida man held for fake Mumbai bomb threat to frame friend in act of revenge: Police

Noida: A 51-year-old man was arrested from Sector 79 in Noida on Friday for allegedly sending a fake bomb threat to Mumbai Police in a bid to frame his friend in Bihar as an act of “revenge,” police said on Saturday. He sent a threat message to Mumbai police identifying himself as Firoz to take revenge and frame him in a false case, police said. (Sourced)

Ashwini Kumar, originally from Patliputra in Patna, was jailed for three months after his friend Firoz filed a case against him at the Phulwari Sharif police station in 2023.

“He sent a threat message to Mumbai police identifying himself as Firoz to take revenge and frame him in a false case,” a police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

Noida additional deputy commissioner of police Sumit Shukla said, “Ashwini Kumar was arrested by the Mumbai police late Friday night and sent to Mumbai following paperwork.”

Mumbai was placed on high alert on Friday after police received a threat message claiming that “human bombs” carrying 400 kg of RDX had been planted in 34 vehicles to trigger a blast that would “shake the entire city.”

“During the investigation, it came to light that Kumar was residing in Noida for the past five years and working as an astrologer. He is married, but due to a domestic dispute, his wife separated from him,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

“Kumar has completed his masters, and his father Suresh Kumar is retired from the education department,” another officer said.

Police recovered seven mobile phones, three SIM cards, six memory card holders, two digital cards, four SIM card holders, and a memory card holder from his possession.