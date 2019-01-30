Noida SHO, 3 journalists held for taking bribe from call centre owner

A police inspector and three journalists were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Tuesday night for extorting money from the owner of a call centre, police said on Wednesday.

Inspector Manoj Pant, the station house officer of the Sector 20 police station, was booked along with journalists Sushil Pandit, Udit Goyal and Raman Thakur for allegedly taking Rs 8 lakh from the call centre owner. An additional SHO was also suspended in connection with the case.

Police said the arrested men demanded the money from the call centre owner to remove his name from a first information report (FIR) registered against him in November last year. Officials have not revealed the owner’s name.

All four of them were arrested by Noida’s senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna.

“They were arrested in a major ‘Trap’ operation. They were taking the bribe in the office of the SHO within the Sector 20 police station,” said Krishna after the arrests following a tip-off.

“A Mercedes car has also been seized from one of the journalists and a pistol from another. We have also recovered Rs 8 lakh from their possession. The additional SHO, Jaiveer Singh has been suspended for now,” the senior official said.

Police suspect that the car was used in some criminal activity.

The four accused will be produced before a magistrate on Wednesday.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 12:10 IST