Non-BJP alliance must adopt farmer-centric agenda: Farmers’ body

The Consortium of Indian Farmers’ Association (CIFA) on Tuesday called for adoption of a farmer-centric agenda by political parties, especially opposition parties which are planning for a non-BJP alliance at the national level.

At a national seminar held here, the CIFA submitted a list of demands to Janata Dal (U) general secretary and spokesperson KC Tyagi and requested him to include them as part of the national agenda of the non-BJP alliance.

The demands are removal of goods and services tax (GST) on fertilisers, pesticides, tractors and drip irrigation systems, linking of agriculture labour with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme, extension of all facilities to farmers on par with government employees, designation of Union agriculture minister as deputy prime minister with separate budget for agriculture and empowering the states to take up export of agriculture produce.

“The next general elections scheduled in 2024 are an opportunity for farmers to pursue changes. National and regional parties which are planning for a non-BIP alliance can be persuaded to adopt agriculture-centric development as its common manifesto during the elections,” CIFA chief advisor P Chengal Reddy said.

He said the CIFA was planning to organise series of discussions across India involving non-BJP and with regional parties, experts and civic organizations to enlighten them to reboot their policies to promote sustainable agriculture.

Reddy said liberalisation had bypassed farmers and created vast economic disparities. He explained that economic liberalisation of 1990s had benefited mainly service and industry sectors by propelling 10% growth over 30 years while the farm sector had stagnated at 2%.

“Successive governments at the Centre and national parties had failed to prioritise farm sector development while at the helm of affairs. They were not keen to resolve farmers’ problems,” he said.

