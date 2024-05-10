None of 26,000 rat-hole mines closed yet, Meghalaya HC told

None of the 26,000 abandoned rat-hole mines in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya has so far been closed despite an order, posing a threat of loss of life to humans as well as livestock, according to an interim report of a committee formed to monitor the mining and transportation of coal in the north-eastern state. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned rat-hole mining in Meghalaya for being unscientific 10 years ago (HT)

In its 22nd interim report submitted before the Meghalaya high court on Tuesday, the single-member committee of retired judge BK Katakey stressed the need for urgent implementation of the project for the closure of abandoned mines. It added that the mining and geology department should take urgent steps for preparation of detail project report (DPR) for that purpose.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned rat-hole mining in Meghalaya for being unscientific 10 years ago, but the practice continues to be rampant illegally resulting in several deaths over the years. In its order in April 2014, the tribunal had also banned transportation of coal in the Himalayan state.

“Not a single abandoned mine so far has been closed as the process of closure is still in the initial stage i.e the preparation of DPR by the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDI),” the report said. “It is on record that in East Jaintia Hills District alone, there are about 26,000 rat-hole mine openings which need to be closed down because of the ban on the rat-hole coal mining, to avoid the risk of loss of human life as well as of the livestock.”

It further suggested that till the mines are closed, the openings may be fenced so that nobody can go near the pits.

The high court-formed panel, however, has not mentioned the status of abandoned rat-hole mines in West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills districts in its report.

Rat-hole mining refers to the practice of burrowing through mines manually using hand-held tools. It involves digging of narrow horizonal tunnels or rat-holes, usually 3-4 feet high, for workers to enter and extract coal.

The practice, though banned, gained national fame in November last year when a group of 12 rat-miners played a clinical role in the otherwise painstaking rescue operation to evacuate 41 workers trapped in an under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand.

The committee formed by the high court has also recommended “taking necessary steps by the concerned departments urgently for restoration of environmental damages caused due to coal mining”.

The panel pointed out that about ₹400 crore is available under the Meghalaya Environment Protection and Restoration Fund (MEPRF) and over ₹100 crore under the Central Pollution Control Board fund for implementation of the action plan prepared for restoration of environmental damages caused by the mining activities.

“No progress appears to have been made in taking steps for restoration of environmental damage caused by coal mining activities except sanction of a few projects out of the MEPRF, which are also yet to be audited,” the report stated, adding that the people affected by coal mining are still suffering because of the continued Acid Mine Drainage (AMD) from the mine pits which have not so far been closed.

The panel has also recommended extension of 15 days’ time to the East Jaintia Hills district deputy commissioner to verify availability and transportation of 70,317.66 MT of re-assessed/re-verified inventoried coal pithead to the Coal India Limited (CIL) designated depot.

“Appropriate steps have to be taken by the deputy commissioners of the districts for early disposal of the applications filed before the appropriate courts of law seeking permission for disposal of the seized coal by public auction,” it said.