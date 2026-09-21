Non-veg food thrown near Ganesh idol immersion event in Hyderabad, 3 detained

Protest erupted in Telangana's Hyderabad on Sunday after some Hindu organisations alleged that a packet of bones and non-vegetarian food waste was thrown near a Ganesh idol immersion event.

The cops reached the spot and took three people accused of throwing the packet into custody for questioning. (AFP File Photo)

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Allegations were made that the packet was thrown near a cooking vessel during the 'Annadanam' program organised as part of Ganesh Chaturthi in the Madannapet area.

“According to the primary information received, we learned that a few residents residing in the 2 BHK housing threw some kind of non-veg material, like beef, downward. At the same time, there was Ganesh immersion going on, and also the Annadanam program was going on during that time. Information was immediately given to the police,” DCP Charminar Zone Kiran Khare said.

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The cops reached the spot and took three people accused of throwing the packet into custody for questioning. The names of these persons are Mohammad Imran Qureshi, Arshiya Begum and Sameena.

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{{^usCountry}} “All three persons are residents of this 2 BHK housing society, so they have been taken into police custody... All three persons will be put behind bars, and stringent action will be taken. Strong sections will be pressed against all these people,” the DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All three persons are residents of this 2 BHK housing society, so they have been taken into police custody... All three persons will be put behind bars, and stringent action will be taken. Strong sections will be pressed against all these people,” the DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

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Organising committee demands stringent action

The members of the Ganesh pandal organising committee also gave a petition to the police, and further investigation was underway. The police officer clarified that the situation in the area is peaceful and warned people against spreading rumours.

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"After the incident, a few protesters also gathered here and staged a protest. However, the situation is now peaceful. You can see that traffic is already moving normally, and all the grievances of this housing society, as well as the protesters, have been addressed. The police will take stringent action against the offenders," the officer said.