‘Called me a gold digger…’: Nora Fatehi in case against Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi appeared before Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Gupta on Monday to record her statement in a defamation case filed against another actor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and various media organisations. Fatehi, who arrived at the Patiala House Court, stated that the case was filed against Jacqueline and others, whom she accused of tarnishing her reputation in the public eye by spreading false narratives. Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi arrives to appear at Patiala House court in connection with the money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)

“They have called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar,” the actress said, adding that it had caused her financial loss as well as her reputation.

"The reason why I have filed this case is because of the ongoing ED case against Sukesh who was accused of conning a sum of ₹200 crore that I have nothing to do with and neither do I know anything," she added.

'Used as a scapegoat'

Fatehi also alleged that she has been used as a scapegoat in this case in the media to “safeguard certain people". The actor said she was taken as a soft target as she is an outsider in the industry and demanded compensation for all the damages caused to her career.

She charged Fernandez of causing “prolonged and unnecessary harassment” due to her statement to the media about why Fatehi was listed as a witness in the case. Fatehi said she is aggrieved by defamatory remarks made by Fernandez and carried forward by media organisations and alleged them of “acting in connivance with each other".

Her complaint also stated that a conspiracy was hatched by Fernandez to ensure the financial, social, and personal downfall of the complainant (Fatehi). Fatehi said Fernandez “unnecessarily dragged and defamed her” as she is in the same industry.

The case pertains to Sukesh, who is being investigated for allegedly extorting more than ₹200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter and other corruption allegations. With him, it has been also alleged that Fernandez received over ₹7 crore in proceeds of crime from Sukesh.

The statement of another witness in the matter will be recorded in the month of September.

