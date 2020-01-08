Northern Army commander meets PLA ground forces chief in China

india

Northern Army Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh who is leading an Indian military delegation to China, met the Chinese ground forces’ commander General Han Weiguo on Wednesday and discussed strategic issues and measures to enhance tranquillity along the sensitive borders, a defence spokesman said.

“The two generals discussed issues having strategic ramifications to include regional security environment, joint training and measures to enhance peace and tranquility along the borders,” Defence spokesman Colonel Navneet said.

“The General is leading a high level military delegation which will hold talks with top generals of the People’s Liberation Army, as well as visit vital military and civil establishments in Beijing, Chengdu, Urumqi and Shanghai to exchange views on measures for furthering peace and tranquility,” he said.

The Indian military delegation had reached Beijing on January 6. The visit comes close on the heels of joint military exercise ‘Hand-in Hand 2019’ recently held between the two nations in Meghalaya.

“There has been a marked increase in mutual co-ordination between armies of both the countries and a will to foster friendly relations between them,” said Col Navneet.

General Singh’s visit is the second such visit by a Northern Army commander to China since 2015.

The visit will serve as a milestone by cementing the mutual ties between the two countries. This will achieve the twin aims of high level military co-operation and stabilizing the sensitive borders of both the countries, the spokesman added.

Although Sino-Indian ties have been largely peaceful, that incidents of Chinese intrusions keep happening along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.