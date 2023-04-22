Northern Army commander visits Poonch terror attack site, reviews security

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited the site of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district where five Indian soldiers were killed. He reviewed the ongoing operations and security situation at ground zero. Northern Army chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi at Tota Gali in Poonch sector (HT Photo/Sourced)

“Lt Gen Dwivedi reviewed the operational situation after the incident of Thursday 23. He was briefed on the actions undertaken so far and exhorted the troops to be steadfast in their resolve,” Northern Command wrote on Twitter.

A massive search operation by the army, Jammu and Kashmir police and paramilitary forces is being carried out to track down the terrorists responsible for Thursday’s attack in the Tota Gali area.

At least five soldiers were killed and another was injured after a truck carrying fruits and other eatables for an Iftar party, was ambushed by heavily armed terrorists at Tota Gali on Thursday.

Also Read: 5 soldiers killed, one injured as terrorists ambush army truck in Poonch

The incident took place when the vehicle was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in Poonch.

People familiar with the matter and close to the security establishment told HT that on Thursday, the attackers, believed to be five to seven in numbers, fired 32 bullet rounds, including rounds of 7.62 mm steel core bullets, rocket-propelled grenades and used sticky bombs before fleeing from the spot.

“The sticky bombs were probably planted on the fuel tank by the terrorists. Two pins of Chinese hand grenades were also recovered from the site of the attack. There is also a possibility that Pakistani terrorists may have been involved in this attack” said the people.

Police have also detained around a dozen suspects since Thursday to get some clues about the attackers.

It may be stated that the army, police and paramilitary forces are scanning the dense jungles of Bhata Dhurian, including Narkhas and have pressed into service around 2,000 soldiers, including commandoes in the searches.

Drones, sniffer dogs and helicopters are also being utilized to catch hold of the terrorists, said the people quoted above.